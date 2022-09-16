Credit Suisse Group Cuts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $37.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on X. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

