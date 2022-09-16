Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 7,027 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $37,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $238.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

