Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,067 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,486,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $6,163,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $221.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

