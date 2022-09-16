Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $20.13 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,779 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.07 and a one year high of $55.23.

