Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $202.17 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.