Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 13,799 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Blackstone worth $68,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

