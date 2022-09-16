Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,660 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 415,768 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 831,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,960 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 300,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 124,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 628,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.24. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

