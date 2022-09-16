Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $37.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

