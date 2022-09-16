Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 49,099 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,099 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $342.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.71.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

