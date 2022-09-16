Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.5% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $43,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,196,000 after buying an additional 84,543 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,223,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.10. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.