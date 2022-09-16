Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Crown Crafts Stock Up 1.0 %
CRWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Crown Crafts Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.
About Crown Crafts
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
