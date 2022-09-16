Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 1.0 %

CRWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 29,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Crafts by 24.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 558,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Crafts in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.