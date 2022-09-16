CryptEx 24-Hour Volume Tops $97.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $277,823.46 and approximately $97.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00016382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CryptEx

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.