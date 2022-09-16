CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.50.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday.

CubicFarm Systems Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CUB opened at C$0.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$27.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$1.70.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

