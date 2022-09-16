Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the August 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas Stock Performance

CUEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 69,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

