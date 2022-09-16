Curio Governance Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Curio Governance has a market cap of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. Telegram | Medium | Github | Youtube “

