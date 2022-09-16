CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Update

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CV Stock Performance

CVHL remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. CV has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

