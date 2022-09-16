CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.53. 267,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,326,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

