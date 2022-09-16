CyberMiles Trading 16.2% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $102,486.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

