DA Davidson Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $9.50

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.58.

Redfin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market cap of $877.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $3,168,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Redfin by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Stories

