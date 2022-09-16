Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
DIFTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 2,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,170. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
