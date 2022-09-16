Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DIFTY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 2,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,170. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

