Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $318.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $317.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after buying an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

