Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Danske Bank A/S stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. 42,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

