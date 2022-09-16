dAppstore (DAPPX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $197,606.57

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One dAppstore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dAppstore has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $197,606.57 and approximately $359,147.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 312.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,633.27 or 0.78339888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00829874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore launched on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

