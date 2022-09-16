Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) recently:

9/16/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $137.00.

9/12/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Darden Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00.

8/27/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/10/2022 – Darden Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2022 – Darden Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

