Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 161.7% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 22.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

