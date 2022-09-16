Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $163.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Databroker has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

