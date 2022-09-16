Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,103. The stock has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

