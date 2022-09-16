Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $562,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 89,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

