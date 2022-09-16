Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Reduces Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,550 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

KMI stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 216,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,179,109. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

