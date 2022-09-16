Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Up 25.9 %

Shares of DLCAW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 1,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 262,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 246,898 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 261.1% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 921,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 241.7% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter.

