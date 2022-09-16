DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.60 million and $167,388.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org/pc/indexEnglish.html. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

