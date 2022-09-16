Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 3,807,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,823,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Deepmatter Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Deepmatter Group

(Get Rating)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.