Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €45.28 ($46.20) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.74. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 12-month high of €133.90 ($136.63).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

