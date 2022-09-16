Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading Down 5.4%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 3,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $768.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 90.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Deluxe by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deluxe by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Deluxe by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Deluxe by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

