Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Up 154.4% in August

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRMA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 78,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,241. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

