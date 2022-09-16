Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 2,620

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,437.00.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $26.38 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $49.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 10.32%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.