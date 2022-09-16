Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BUD stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.