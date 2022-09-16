Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.28.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

