Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 935

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,192.78 ($14.41).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,008.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,403.48. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,407.89. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). In other news, insider William (Bill) Ronald purchased 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($120,284.58). Also, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

