Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $255.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $186.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.47. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

