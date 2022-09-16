Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $140.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.93.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $283.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

