Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 830

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Britvic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $915.00.

Britvic Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Britvic has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

