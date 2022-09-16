Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

NYSE WLK opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Westlake has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

