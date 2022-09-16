Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 33,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 71,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.31.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Rating)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.