DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,915. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

