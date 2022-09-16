DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,915. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.39.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

