Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Ally stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 96,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Digital Ally as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Stock Up 15.5 %

Digital Ally stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,648. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Digital Ally

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

