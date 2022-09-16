Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $111.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

