Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Increased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 36.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $55,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,885 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $57,877,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,403,000 after buying an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,525.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,301,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after buying an additional 1,265,859 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 15,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

