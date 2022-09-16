DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading Down 22.2%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 157,582 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 61,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34. The stock has a market cap of C$48.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.38.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

