Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.53

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 1127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diversey to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Diversey Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $715.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

