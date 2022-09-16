DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 421 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,602. The firm has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.70.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



